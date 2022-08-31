VIDEO: McGregor Receives a Sex Act From Girlfriend

Conor McGregor caused a stir on social media, as the professional mixed martial artist shared a video to his Instagram account reportedly receiving oral sex on a boat.

Conor McGregor is currently traveling around on a lavish Yacht alongside his longtime partner Dee Devlin.

The Irish athlete assured his followers that he is enjoying his time in Ibiza a little bit too much, as Conor shared extra intimate moments to his fans, but it might be by mistake, as the Irish athlete quickly deleted the video.

However, fans and followers were able to screen-record the video posted by Conor, and they shared it all over their social media accounts, and mostly on Twitter.

Conor being Conor pic.twitter.com/sDwdaAFYDE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 27, 2022

In the video, we can see glimpses of Conor McGregor's hand on the back of his partner Dee Devlin's head, but the clip mostly shows snaps from the ocean around them.

Fans on Twitter went crazy as they asked if Conor McGregor just shared a video of himself getting a blowjob from Dee Devlin?

One fan wrote: “Did Conor McGregor really just post himself getting head on IG story?”

Another user wrote: “Did this dude just post a video of Dee topping him off? Conor McGregor is a different breed.”

McGregor is currently taking a break amid breaking his leg while in a match against Dustin Poirier, and it is not confirmed when he will return to the scene.

By Alexandra Abumuhor