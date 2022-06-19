  1. Home
Video: Sumayya Al Khashab Eats Her Makeup!

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 19th, 2022 - 09:19 GMT
Sumaya Khashab
Sumaya Khashab Encourages Her Followers to Eat Make up
Sumaya Al Kkhashab Eats Her Lipstick

A video circulated around social media where actress Sumaya Al Khashab can be seen eating her lipstick.

The actress shared the video to her Twitter account and wrote: 'Instead of putting makeup on, try eating you lipstick instead and finish it.'

The video was all over social media platforms, and it caused a great controversy and shock among the users, which led to Sumaya defending her actions. 

In a second video, Al Khashab said: 'You should eat makeup so you can become prettier from the inside, oh and what I am eating is sweets.''

 

