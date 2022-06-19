Video: Sumayya Al Khashab Eats Her Makeup!

A video circulated around social media where actress Sumaya Al Khashab can be seen eating her lipstick.



The actress shared the video to her Twitter account and wrote: 'Instead of putting makeup on, try eating you lipstick instead and finish it.'





The video was all over social media platforms, and it caused a great controversy and shock among the users, which led to Sumaya defending her actions.

In a second video, Al Khashab said: 'You should eat makeup so you can become prettier from the inside, oh and what I am eating is sweets.''