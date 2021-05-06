Video: Who are The New 'Elite' Characters?

Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new characters in Elite Season 4.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Wednesday featuring new cast members Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos and Pol Granch.

The preview introduces Díaz, Cariddi and Ríos as siblings Ari, Mencía and Patrick Blanco Commerford. Granch plays Phillippe Florian Triesenberg.

Cariddi is seen posing while saying in a voiceover, "I don't like labeling myself, what I do, or how I feel." Ríos says, "If I want something, I go get it," while Díaz says, "I support my own people."

Granch then declares, "I don't trust anyone."

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The series follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive boarding school.

Season 4 will take place during a new term at school. Diego Martín plays the school's new director, who has a wife and three spoiled children (Díaz, Cariddi and Ríos).

Netflix shared first-look photos for the season in April.

Season 4 will also feature returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper and Omar Ayuso. The season premieres June 18.