  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. In Video: Zain Karazon Weeping Following Aggressive Attack on Her Because of Palestine

In Video: Zain Karazon Weeping Following Aggressive Attack on Her Because of Palestine

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 17th, 2021 - 02:05 GMT
Zain Karazon crying Palestine criticize Sheikh Jarrah gaza under attack

Jordanian influencer / fashionista Zain Karazon has been subjected to a sharp attack after she broke her silence on the crisis taking place in Palestine.

Also ReadZain Karazon UNBELIEVABLY Criticized on Social Media Due to Shocking Statements About Palestine.. WatchZain Karazon UNBELIEVABLY Criticized on Social Media Due to Shocking Statements About Palestine.. Watch

Since Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood eviction crisis started, Zain supported the cause and posted a photo album on Instagram on May 8.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by zain karazon (@zoozkarazon)

On Eid El-Fitr, Zain posted another picture greeting Muslim nation with a picture of Al-Aqsa Mosque with the hashtag "Al-Quds is our Eid".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by zain karazon (@zoozkarazon)

Social media users expected more from Zain to support the Palestinian cause, and started criticizing her.

Instead of defending herself, Zain Karazon misrepresented herself and said things she shouldn't have said amid the deadly attacks that Palestinians are suffering from.

The Jordanian fashionista said things like branding other influencers as "cynics" and that they are looking to expand their fanbase at the expense of the Palestinian cause.

She also said:

"Palestine is bored of how much we've talking about it"

"We don't have to create a mess on social media, the Palestinian cause is ancient, we didn't sleep and wake up one day to see it happening."

 "Why do I have to share millions of stories and posts and come out and cry like many people? this is called acting. And why do you swear on us? We didn't harm you and didn't shoot your homes with missiles and destroyed them."

But Zain also said:

"Palestine does not want influencers to influence you to love it. An influencer is a person impacts people with a story that happened with him. The influencer has become the Palestinian who suffers every day."

Karazon's attempt to defend herself has resulted in a reverse conclusion, prompting people to criticize her even more, to the point where they launched social media campaigns to unfollow her, which resulted in losing quarter a million followers on Instagram within 2 days.

In addition to the severe attack on Zain, one hater fabricated a WhatsApp conversation of her by using an old video to make her look even worse.

Today, The Jordanian influencer has turned off comments on Instagram, and posted another series of Stories to defend herself.

Zain couldn't hold back her tears as she wept while she spoke to the audience.

Also ReadZain Karazon UNBELIEVABLY Criticized on Social Media Due to Shocking Statements About Palestine.. WatchMahmoud Darwish on Palestine: The First Survival Is What Protected the Nation From Vanishing

She said: "I endured a lot of insults, curses and injustice, but that's not a problem, it's all a sacrifice for Palestine's sand and people".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by البوابة (@albawabame)

 

Tags:Zain KarazonPalestineJordan

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...