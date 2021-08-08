Videos: Paris Hilton's New Cooking Show Welcomes A-listers

Paris Hilton may not be a cook, yet she got her own cooking show.

While making her reality television comeback the hotel heiress is joined by A-list celebrities including Tv personality Kim Kardashian, US singer Selena Gomez and comedian Amy Schumer.

“I love cooking, I’m not a trained chef and I don’t want to be,” Hilton says in the show’s opening.

The six-part show is inspired by Paris Hilton’s viral YouTube video in which she made a lasagna during the lockdown.

The program is the latest in a recent wave of cooking shows, like Selena + Chef and Amy Schumer Learns To Cook, hosted by celebrities who lack culinary experience.

She finds recipes from a variety of sources and relies on producers with culinary expertise, said Mr. Aaron Saidman, an executive producer of Cooking With Paris as well as Selena + Chef, on HBO Max.

The cooking show is somewhat hilarious, moments can be seen in the show where Hilton has kitchen disasters as she asks Siri for help.

Some moments include Paris asking Siri what lemon zest is and warning her viewers to "be careful" not to light their hair on fire while using the stovetop.

One of the pieces of advice on the show that isn’t terrible: “Wear sunglasses when chopping onions so your eyes don’t burn, and to look hot.”

Each episode invariably devolves into Hilton burning or breaking something.

Cooking with Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.