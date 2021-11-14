Wael Kfoury’s Fiancée Can’t Walk Until Today Because of the Accident

Al-Jadeed Lebanese channel has reported that Wael Kfoury's fiancée, Shana Abood, is still suffering from the consequences of the car accident she had with Wael on October 16 on the western lane of the Jbeil Expressway.

The Lebanese channel stated that Abood was accompanied by Wael when the accident occurred, and she suffered bruises and fractures all over her body, adding that to this day she cannot walk on her feet.

The channel said: 'Shana suffered more injuries than Wael, especially since she was injured in the hip area, which caused her a fracture to be forced to undergo surgery and stay in bed.'

According to the information circulated, Kfoury took care of the entire treatment of Shana, who was injured in the hip, pelvis, and feet.

The Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury performed his first concert after that accident in the Dead Sea area in Jordan, where he took the stage and opened his concert by saying: "Excuse me if today some cracking occurred, I ask for forgiveness, thank you."

The Lebanese artist appeared in good health, recovering from the bruises in different parts of the body, as a result of the accident, after which he was transferred to Sayidet Al-Maonat Hospital in the city of Byblos.

In the details of the accident, a deep hole surprised Kfoury, so he immediately pulled the brake but unfortunately fell into the pit after sliding left and right, causing him to jump out of the car it when it hit.

