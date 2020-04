Despite the extreme secrecy surrounding the Lebanese artist Wael Kfoury's private life, some pictures of his new mistress were leaked.

Elfann.com reported that lady's name is Shanna Abboud, and she's from Akkar - Lebanon.

The website also added that Shanna entered Wael's life after his recent separation from his wife, Angela Bechara, adding that their relationship appears to be serious and could soon end in a marriage; by next summer most likely.