Wafa Amer Sings for the First Time

Amer is currently acting in the series "Hikkaiti" (Source: wafaa3amerofficial - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Wafa Amer Follow >

Actress Wafa Amer is singing a song for the first time titled "Sibha," (Leave it) which will be launched on Mother's Day and she will be accompanied by her son in the song's video.

The new song's lyrics are by Ahmed Hassan Raul and composed by Mustafa Al Assal, arranged by Mohammed Magdy and will be filmed as a music video to hit the screens and radio around the same time.

This is the first time that the Egyptian actress presents her only son Omar, whose father is producer Mohammed Fawzi, in her work.

Amer is also currently acting in the series "Hikkaiti" (My Story) alongside actress Yasmine Sabri, which is scheduled for screening next Ramadan.