'Waiting for Explanation!' Al-Waleed Miqdad Posts 1st Picture of His Ill Father and Worries Fans With His Comment

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 2nd, 2021 - 08:34 GMT
Toyor Al-Jannah star Al-Waleed Miqdad has shared the first picture of his ill father, owner of Toyor Al-Jannah channel Khaled Miqdad, the moment he was released from ICU.

Not only Khaled looked tired in the picture, but also his son Al-Waleed's comment worried fans even more.

The young social media star wrote:

"By the grace of God Almighty, Baba has left ICU and passed the critical stage, and his health status is now being monitored waiting for an explanation of all what happened."

Toyor Al-Jannah owner Khaled Miqdad Al-Waleed died passed away coronavirus

Although Al-Walid reassured the public of his father’s health, but the phrase "waiting for an explanation" baffled a large number of Al-Waleed's followers, who wondered whether there is a serious problem with his father.

Two weeks ago, social media stars, brothers Al-Waleed and Moatasem Miqdad have announced that their father Khaled Miqdad has been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a lung disease without disclosing any more details about his illness.

Since then, it was rumored that Khaled Miqdad had passed away as a result of contracting Coronavirus, but his sons denied those claims and stressed that their father was getting better.

 

