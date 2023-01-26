Wassouf releases new song for late son

ALBAWABA - George Wassouf announces that he is releasing a new song dedicated for his late son, Wadih Wassouf.

In a new statement, Syrian singer, George Wassouf announced that he will be releasing a new song for his son Wadih, who died amid surgery complications.

Wassouf's statement read: "artist George Wassouf thanks everyone who stood by his side during these painful stages, and apologizes for canceling his upcoming events."

"Abu Wadih will be releasing a new song that represents the pain and sorrow he is going through after losing his son."

The statement also revealed that George Wassouf will be back on stage by the end of February, as he asks God to keep hard times away from everyone.

