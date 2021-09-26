Kerem Bürsin Reveals How He Fell in Love With Hande Erçel in Verissimo

Turkish series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) is enjoying a great success in Italy. And co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have made fans dream come true when they announced their love not only on the show, but also in real life.

The Turkish series is one of the shows achieving great success on Canale 5.

And this week, the male protagonist, Kerem Bürsin, 34, was a guest with Silvia Toffanin on Verissimo, where he gave a long interview.

In the TV show, Bürsin plays a successful architect, Serkan Bolat, who after a series of vicissitudes, he loses his heart to Eda Yıldız, a beautiful student from a modest family, played by Turkish actress Hande Erçel.

To make the dream of fans come true, Serkan and Eda were not the only ones who fell in love, as their players Bürsin and Erçel have fallen in love with each other too and have been romantically linked for over a year now.

Kerem revealed in Verissimo: 'The spark between us struck after a while. In the beginning we were friends and we respected our work on set. But we were together everyday, for many hours at a time and at a certain point it became difficult to see her only as a friend. She's beautiful and she is an exceptional person.'

At first, the two actors had kept their relationship to themselves, then they decided to go public with it.

'If you hide something you are not living totally. On the other hand, I want to be able to live my life freely with the person I've chosen.'





