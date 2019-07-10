Watch Maya Diab's Strange Dance Moves in the Streets of Bahamas

Maya Diab has been criticized for posting a video on Instagram while dancing in the street during her vacation in the Bahamas.





Maya Diab appeared in the video dancing with strange movements, indicating that the shops there play different kinds of music, and with each song she tried a suitable kind of dance in her own way.

Maya Diab captioned the video: "Travelling is nice and what is better is to feel completely free on the road and in areas where no one knows you and you o whatever you want".

Maya Diab added: "I was walking in the Bahamas and every shop had a different kind of music and with every tune I did a different silly dance, I hope you like the video."

In spite of Maya Diab's fun movements, some people had negative comments on the video, either to ridicule her way of dancing or her clothes, which some have found bold, or to demand she does not post anything similiar again because she is not as a comedic as she thinks.

In addition to dancing, Maya Diab caught attention with her summer look, as she was wearing shorts with a white t-shirt, a hat and carried a straw bag.