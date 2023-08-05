Watch Sherine's first appearance following the suicide rumors.. And she issues a statement

ALBAWABA - A new video has documented the first appearance of Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdel Wahhab, 42, after rumors spread in the past hours about her suicide on the northern coast.

The video showed the “Ah Ya Lail” hitmaker while she was enjoying her vacation with her husband, artist Hossam Habib, and her daughters.

In addition, Sherine has completely denied the rumors of her suicide in a post she wrote on Twitter.

"Artist Sherine Abdel Wahab reassures her fans about her health and confirms that she is enjoying her summer vacation surrounded by her two daughters and her husband. She is currently only preoccupied with her art, preparing new songs, and planning concerts."

Many followers denounced rumors targeting Sherine recently, the most recent of which was her suicide attempt by taking 12 Xanax tablets, and a few days ago news spread about her death after suffering a sudden heart attack.

تطمئن الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب محبيها على صحتها وتؤكد أنها تستمتع بعطلتها الصيفيه محاطة بابنتيها وزوجها ، ولا يشغلها حاليا إلا الاهتمام بفنها واعداد أغان جديدة والتخطيط لحفلات غنائية. — Sherine Abdel-Wahab (@sherine) August 4, 2023

Fans urged social media users to stop targeting Sherine, especially since she is recovering to return to the art scene again with new songs that she promised the audience, after she suffered from force majeure during the last period.

Sherine's hasband, artist Hossam Habib, had also denounced the rumor of his wife's suicide, and said: "This is very shameful."

In addition, The Syndicate of Musical Professions also denied the same news, and called for obtaining information from official sources, and to stop harassing Sherine.