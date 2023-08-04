With 12 Xanax pills.. Sherine reportedly tried to commit suicide

ALBAWABA - Today, social media is humming with reports of Sherine attempting suicide, and her husband breaks his silence.

The name of Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab, 42, is trending today, with claims spreading that she attempted suicide by swallowing 12 Xanax tablets.

خبر يقول ان فنانة مصرية حاولت الانتحار باستعمال 12 حبة xanax ، وانها نقلت الى المستشفى في الساحل الشمالي و هي في حالة خطيرة .

ادعوا لها بالشفاء — People بالعربي (@peoplebelarabi) August 3, 2023

It was also claimed that the Sabri Aleel hitmaker was transferred to a hospital in the northern coast, and that she is in a critical condition.

In return, Sherine's husband, singer Hossam Habib has broken his silence to clarified the situation.

In statements to "Cairo 24", Hossam Habib denied the rumor which claims that his wife Sherine Abdel Wahab tried to commit suicide by using 12 Xanax tablets, saying: "This is very shameful."

The Syndicate of Musical Professions in Egypt also made a comment on those claims.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, the spokesperson and member of the Syndicate of Musical Professions, explained: "Everything you've heard about Sherine Abdel Wahhab is a falsehood. And now that I've contacted her, there is no such dialogue... She is currently negotiating new concerts with her business managers, and I had previously phoned her business manager, who informed me that she is totally well and has agreed to a number of concerts in the near future."