Watch the Saudi Sleeping Prince Head, Shoulder and Hand Gestures During his 15 Years in Coma

15 years in a coma and his father hasn't lost hope that he would wake up some day.

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal, known in the media as 'The Sleeping Prince', is 31 years old.

He lived 16 years of his life normally, but unfortunately he's been living the last 15 years in a coma, after he had a terrible car crash in London in 2005.

The Sleeping Prince's father, prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud hasn't lost hope that his son would make it and wake up some day.

The father has been keeping his injured son at the Specialized Medical Center Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia under an extensive and professional health care for the past 15 years.

The Sleeping Prince is also under surveillance to observe any reaction or improvement he might develop.

Every time he moves or responds with any part of his body, The Sleeping Prince makes it to the top news and social media, and his videos go insanely viral.

Most recently, the prince in coma responded with his hand when his aunt Princess Noura bint Talal bin Abdulaziz said hello to him last October.

Before that back in 2017, Prince Al-Waleed moved his shoulder multiple times. His father Prince Khaled tweeted the video at the time.

In May 2019, The Sleeping Prince was trending as surveillance camera caught him moving his head left and right.