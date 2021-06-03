'We The People' From the Obamas Trailer Released

Netflix released the trailer for the animated series We the People on Wednesday. Executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama produced the series through their production company Higher Ground's deal with Netflix.

We the People features 10 three-minute long music videos covering civics lessons. A different director helmed each segment, featuring music by a different artist.

Peter Ramsey's "Change" with music by H.E.R tackles women's suffrage. Jorge Gutierrez's "American Citizen" with music by Bebe Rexha deals with immigration from many different countries.

Victoria Vincent's "Taxes" uses Cordae's music to explain income tax brackets. Tim Rauch's "Link Up" features music by KYLE and explores the connections between the 50 states.

Mabel Ye's "Speak Up" uses Brandi Carlile's music to address free speech and protest.

Musicians Lin-Manuel Miranda , Brittany Howard, Daveed Diggs, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez collaborate on the song for Benjy Brooke's "Checks and Balances." The segment explains how the three branches of government work with and against each other.

Additional segments include Janelle Monae providing music for Everett Downing's "Stronger," Amanda Gorman singing on Kendra Ryan's "The Miracle of Morning," Andra Day performing the music to Daron Nefcy's "All Rise" and Adam Lambert singing to Trisha Gum's "These Are Your Rights."

Kenya Barris, Priya Swaminathan and Chris Nee are also executive producers. We the People premieres June 24 at AFI DOCS and July 4 on Netflix.