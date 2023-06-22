Wednesday tops Stranger Things in viewership

ALBAWABA- Wednesday just overtook its previous competitor Stranger Things in viewership rankings making it the most popular English language show at present time.

There is a catch though, the reason this happened was because Netflix changed its average viewership to ''Views'' instead of ''hours watched''.

The Addams Family's Wednesday follows the story of the family's daughter ''Wednesday Addams'' (also known as Jenna Ortega) as she settles into her new school and begins a new life and solves a mystery there.

Bucharest, Romania - November 22, 2022: Extra large banner advertising Wednesday TV Series is displayed on the Unirea Shopping Center, in downtown Bucharest. This image is for editorial use only.

According to ScreenRants, Wednesday has scored a whopping 252.1 million views, while Stranger Things season 4 scored 140.7 million which is double the view time.

It would have been really difficult for Wednesday to defeat Stranger Things season 4 if Netflix kept its hours watched viewership since Stranger Things season 4 had 1.838 billion views while Wednesday scored 1.718 billion views.

Squid Game is still the most-viewed series on the platform with other popular non-English shows like Money Heist, Lupin, and Elite.

Will Wednesday have a significant other in season 2?

Jenna Ortega revealed that they are going to ditch any romantic storylines and focus on a darker and more supernatural approach, as said in Yahoo Life's article

She Said "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great," she explained, "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more.

"Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."



