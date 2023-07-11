The Weeknd breaks London stadium attendance record

ALBAWABA - The Weeknd breaks attendance record at London Stadium.

The Weeknd, who now goes by his birth name, Abdel Tesfaye shared a video on his Twitter page of the magical scene at his latest concert in London.

Tesfaye performed in front of 80 thousand concertgoers and broke the record of the number of attendees at the London Stadium, and in the video shared by the Canadian singer fans can be heard singing the hit song, Call Out My Name.

a duet with 80,000 people ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4qtnL70o7f — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) July 9, 2023

“A duet with 80,000 pealeople,” he captioned the video.

Call Out My Name was allegedly written by The Weeknd and dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.