The Weeknd officially changes back to birth name

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 16th, 2023 - 01:07 GMT
The Weeknd officially changes back to birth name
The Weeknd is officially over The Weeknd.

ALBAWABA - The Weeknd is officially over The Weeknd. 

Starboy singer, The Weeknd recently revealed that he wants to go with her birth name from now on, Abel Tesfaye.

To make things more official,The 33-year-old Canadian native changed his social media account name to Abel Tesfaye after previously saying he now wants to "kill" The Weeknd.

The Weeknd

Earlier this month, Tesfaye had a chat with W magazine and shared: "I'm going through a cathartic path right now. It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

He added: "The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say."

 

 

Tags:The WeekndAbel Tesfaye

