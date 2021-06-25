Wendy Williams Expresses Feelings About Britney Spears' Dad Amid Drama

Wendy Williams has wished “death” on Britney Spears’ father after the singer opened up on her life under conservatorship.

The 56-year-old talk show host previously defended Jamie Spears when she described him as a “good man”, but has now taken back her kind words after hearing Britney speak in court this week about her “traumatising” experience under her conservatorship.

And Wendy even went as far as wishing death upon Jamie, as well as Britney’s mother Lynn Spears, for keeping strict control over their daughter’s personal life and finances ever since her public breakdown in 2008.

Speaking on her talk show, Wendy said: “How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled.

And you too, Mrs. Spears. Death to all of them.”

In Wendy’s original comments, she said Britney “still needs to be controlled”, and thought Jamie was doing what was best for his daughter.

She said in February: “I think that her father is a good man. I’ve heard that she still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in …”

Meanwhile, in Britney’s court statements, she revealed she “just wants [her] life back” as she called for her conservatorship to end.



She said: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.”

The ‘Slumber Party’ singer went on to accuse her father and her conservatorship team of refusing to allow her to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or have children with him.

Britney – who is mother to Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – claims her conservators have made her get an IUD as a form of birth control so she cannot currently have children, even though she wants to “get married and have a baby” with Sam.

She added: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children.”