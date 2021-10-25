What About Hande Erçel?! Kerem Bürsin Responds to 'Moving to Spain' Question

Is the heartthrob of Turkish soap operas, Kerem Bürsin, moving to Spain?

Bollywood has always been a benchmark in international cinema, but since the Turkish series have become a worldwide phenomenon, Turkish actors like Kerem Bürsin and Can Yaman are about to be eaten by their fans when they walk through the streets of a city.

The world surrenders to the talent of Turkey's young stars and some of them already think of Spain as their possible long-term residence.

This is the case with Kerem Bürsin, who causes the same effect in his wake as Yaman. The actor has unleashed the madness in Gran Canaria, where he has attended the catwalk of swimwear fashion, Gran Canaria Swim Week. Corazón has exclusively managed to interview Kerem Bürsin.

Kerem Bürsin: 'It would be an honor to work in Spain'

Kerem Bürsin is the new Can Yaman! He drags a whole legion of fans wherever he goes, to the point that an online movement has been launched to make him the new James Bond.

Bürsin has become one of the most desired and sought after men of the moment, and in Corazón, they have been able to find him to chat for a few minutes about his professional future.

'It's great, but a Turkish James Bond?', He says about the request of his fans between laughs.

The actor's fame has gone around the world due to the phenomenon of the Turkish series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

'I don't know if I'll get used to it. It's not something I think about much. Fame doesn't feed my ego,' says Kerem Bürsin, adding 'being valued in this profession is the most incredible thing about being an actor.'

In addition, in his case, fiction has transcended to reality, since Kerem Bürsin has fallen in love with Hande Erçel, his shooting partner on the Turkish soap opera Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

For Kerem, working with his girlfriend is like any other job and all you have to do is set rules at times, expressing that he is happy that love has knocked on his door.

'When someone really touches your heart is all you can ask for,' he said.

After a time of intense work, Kerem Bürsin is on vacation and resting while evaluating some projects. Among them is the possibility of staying to live in Spain.

'It is a beautiful country with incredible actors, shows, films and actors. It would be a privilege to work in Spain and I would love to live here,' he confessed exclusively to Corazón de TVE.

He says that Spaniards have welcomed him with open arms: 'The Spanish are very kind, hospitable and friendly. It's great.'

Although it is still not clear in which exact place he would be settle, Kerem added: 'Spain is very beautiful from what I have seen, but I have to travel and learn more: Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Valencia.'