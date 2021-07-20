  1. Home
  3. What Are Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel's Plans on Eid Al-Adha? (Picture)

Ala' Mashharawi

Published July 20th, 2021 - 10:56 GMT
Eid Al-Adha long holiday has just begun, so how do Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel plan to spend it?

As for HanKer, Kerem Bürsin has not yet shared his activities of Eid Al-Adha on social media.

But the situation is different with Hande Erçel, as the actress is planning to take a break and have some "me time".

On Instagram Stories and with her 23.2 million followers, Hande shared a picture of the books she's about to read with a drink, and of course, she showed off her graceful legs.

The actress captioned the shot: "me time".

On the same hand, we do know how Sarkan Bolat and Eda Yıldız are spending the holidays.

As an exception, Sarkan Bolat and Eda Yıldız are taking a break, since Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door) will not broadcast this week's episode because of Eid Al-Adha holidays.

