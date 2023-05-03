What do these Met Gala outfits mean?

ALBAWABA - This year's Met Gala featured many cat-inspired outfits, here's why.

Every year, the Met Gala has a different theme, one that challenges fashion tastes and styles, and this year, the theme for the most important fashion event in history was dedicated to the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, the theme was celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty."

Surprisingly, many stars and fashion designers chose to not only honor Lagerfeld but also to honor his beloved cat, Choupette.

1. Doja Cat

Doja Cat did a very good job dressing as Choupette, the rapper wore a gown that featured cat ears, and facial prosthetics to give herself more cat-like features.

doja cat at the met gala dressed as karl lagerfeld's cat 'choupette' #MetGala pic.twitter.com/zomxdElBGm — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2023

She donned a glittery silver dress designed by Oscar de la Renta.

2. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X wowed the red carpet with his sparkly silver body paint suit, covered with Swarovski crystals, and wore matching metallic thongs.

Lil Nas X showed up to the Met Gala in a metallic thong, silver body paint, and jewels pic.twitter.com/fHlzOrkxUV — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 2, 2023

The beaded whiskers on his face were likely a reference to Lagerfeld's pet, marking his tribute to Choupette, the singer answered red carpet questions by meowing and waving his claws.

3. Jenna Ortega

Actress Jenna Ortega managed to blend both her and Lagerfeld in one outfit.

The Wednesday star donned a goth gown that matches Lagerfeld's aesthetic while also referencing her iconic role on Wednesday.

4. Jared Letto

Singer and actor Jarred Letto always push boundaries at the Met Gala, and this year, he decided to wear an actual costume of Lagerfeld's pet.

His furry outfit's head can be detached from the costume, and if he hadn't taken it off, no one would have known it was the Oscar winner.

5. Janelle Monáe

The singer an actress decided to honor both Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette in her Met Gala 2023 look.

we don’t talk enough about how janelle monae eats every year #MetGala pic.twitter.com/o5gEAHMt6L — katie (@Katiee2105) May 2, 2023

6. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner wowed in a sparkly long sleeve body suit, and black boots and her gown had long sleeves that doubled as side trains.

Jenner also honored Karl Lagerfeld by referencing his famous white collar, as collars were added to her outfit.