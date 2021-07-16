What Does Gigi Hadid Think About Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’?

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has narrated a new episode of the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” she revealed on Instagram.

The catwalk star posted a teaser clip on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: “Had the best time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever — I got your back, Pax!”

In the short video, she said: “This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He is a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I am model, designer, activist and former 16-year-old from California Gigi Hadid.”

The model’s supporters can listen to her voiceover during the third episode.

Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen in the new season.

Teigen’s exit from the role follows a cyberbullying scandal in which she admitted to having bullied TV personality Courtney Stodden in the past.

In May, Stodden, 26, claimed that she was bullied by Teigen on social media in 2011 after marrying then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison.

The following month, Teigen released a statement, saying: “Not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

She added: “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”