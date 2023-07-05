What if Friends series was Indian?

ALBAWABA - Friends series fans have been widely using AI to predict how their favourite actors and actress would look if the show was made in a different era or place.

Many photos were shared online showing how would Friends series characters look if they were originally from India.

All the six characters; Monica, Chandler, Pheobe, Ross, Joey and Rachel, were all seen wearing Indian traditional clothes in various photos, ones showing each couple alone and ones that included all the female characters together.

(AI-generated photo of Friends characters)

Female characters; Monica, Rachel and Pheobe who were played by Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, respectively, were also visualized wearing traditional headpieces and having the famous Bindi mark, which is traditionally worn by women for religious purposes or to indicate that they're married.

Earlier, Friends show fans also visualized the six characters as if the show took place in the early ages.

(AI-generated photo of Friends characters)

About Friends:

Friends is an American television sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from Sept. 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004.

It tells the story of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, as they indulge in adventures which make their lives both troublesome and happening.

According to data shared during the Friends Reunion, the original finale in 2004 gathered a viewership of 52 million people and since then the show has been watched over 100 billion times across all platforms.

(AI-generated photo of Friends characters)