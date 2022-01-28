What's He Cooking? Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Mysterious Zeus Poster

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his fans and social media followers quite the surprise on Thursday when he released a poster of him as the mighty God of Thunder, Zeus.

The 74-year-old Austrian native wouldn't say anything about the project, only that it will be, 'coming in February 2022.'

Given the timing of the announcement and when it will debut, this is likely a tease for a new Super Bowl ad airing during the big game on Sunday, February 13.

While fans have speculated that this is for a new movie or TV project, there are no projects that Schwarzenegger has in the works or in any phase of production that would even come close to the Austrian native playing Zeus.

The poster features Arnold with all-white hair and a long matching white beard, with gold chest armor and gold arm bracelets.

He's seen emitting bolts of electricity from his wrists which wrap around the Zeus lettering as he's seen standing over what appears to be the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.



Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena also commented on his father's Instagram post, stating, 'Oh god of the sky, please bless my pump today' with a lightning bolt emoji.

If this is in fact a Super Bowl commercial (which it most likely is), it wouldn't be the first time that fans were teased what they thought was a movie project and turned into being a Super Bowl ad.

Back in January 2018, a surprise trailer surfaced featuring Danny McBride as the son of Paul Hogan's classic character Crocodile Dundee.

Fans immediately assumed it was some sort of surprise movie sequel that had somehow never been reported on and was set to debut in February 2018.

As many suspected, it ultimately was just a Super Bowl ad for Tourism Australia, that featured the likes of famous Aussies such as Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie, to name just a few.

As for this mysterious Schwarzenegger project, it wouldn't be surprising if other famous actors started debuting more posters depicting themselves as Greek gods or goddesses, all touting that mysterious February 2022 debut.

Regardless, it's unclear what company and/or product this supposed ad may be for, but it certainly wouldn't be the first time that Schwarzenegger has been featured in a high-profile ad on Super Bowl Sunday.

He made a memorable appearance in a 2014 Super Bowl ad for Bud Light entitled 'Whatever Happens' where an ordinary man was whisked away for a surprising evening, which included playing table tennis with Arnold.

He was also featured in Super Bowl ads in 2016 and 2017 for the mobile phone game Mobile Strike.