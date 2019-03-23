What's the Real Reason Behind Jonas Brothers' Reunion?

Nick Jonas reveals Jonas Brothers reunion secret. (AFP/ File)

Nick Jonas says "transparency was the key factor" in the Jonas Brothers reunion.

The 26-year-old singer recently teamed up with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas to revive their band the Jonas Brothers, and after admitting earlier this month that they'd "spent a year doing therapy" to make sure they were on the same page before reuniting, Nick has now said they have a "healthier relationship" with one another because of the specialist help.

Asked by Huffington Post what the biggest takeaway from therapy was, the 'Jealous' hitmaker said: "I think the thing that was so great about this next chapter was that it really began with us getting to the healthiest place we could be as brothers and as family before we decided to work together at all, given that the way it ended before was not the best. We just thought, let's dive in, let's really open up and pull this thing apart and see what would need to be different for this to work this time around for a healthier relationship. I think that honesty, that transparency, really was the key factor.

And I built the foundation now to where those things that used to be hiccups before for us, are no longer a problem and we're able to really enjoy this ride and the reaction so far to the new music and everything that's going on has just been incredible."

Nick - who married Priyanka Chopra in December - said earlier this month it had taken a while for the brothers to "work through" the rift that had caused the band to split in 2013.

He said: "We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like. We've had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do."

And the singer - who spent time as a solo artist following the initial end of the Jonas Brothers - even admitted he thought a reunion would be "impossible".

Speaking after the release of their new single 'Sucker', he said: "When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again."