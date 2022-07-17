What's The Reason Behind Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Reunion?

Written by Lara Elayan

Ever since it was revealed that Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ will be returning for a new movie, the internet has gone wild.

A few years ago, Beren and Kıvanç got featured in the movie Gümüş (Noor and Muhannad).

And earlier this week on Saturday, the media revealed that Beren Saat and her co-star Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ reunited to begin the preparations for the new movie where they started to read the script for work.

It was added that the new film will take place in Istanbul and New York.

On another story, social media users took to social media to share a picture of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ alongside his son, the picture was originally shared by the Turkish actor's wife Basak Dezer.

The snap featured Tatlıtuğ and his son Kurt Efe Tatlıtuğ in Bodrum where Tatlıtuğ can be seen carrying him his child while covering his face away from the photographers.

Tatlıtuğ shares Kurt Efe with his Turkish fashion designer wife Basak Dezer, the couple welcomed their first child after 5 years of marriage.