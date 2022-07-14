Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Latest Appearance Alongside His son Kurt Efe Tatlıtuğ

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's wife blessed her followers with a new snap of Kıvanç and their child.

The snap, which was soon trending on social media sites featured the fmaous Turkish actor carrying his son Kurt Efe Tatlıtuğ in a baby wrap that was wrapped around his body.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ wore a stylish summer ensemble, a shirt and shorts with sunglasses as he was walking down the street with the sea pictured behind him.

The pictures were shared by Tatlıtuğ's wife Başak Dizer via her Instagram account.

Previously, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ opened up about fatherhood before, saying: ''I got used to parenthood, we gain new experiences and learn and discover new things everyday.''

Kıvanç expressed that his wife Başak is also in good spirits, "everything was better for her and me and it became more and more enjoyable."

Before the birth of his child, Kıvanç said in one of his statements, "They say that men cannot feel paternity before the birth of their children.. I have the opposite. I feel that Basak's belly is growing.. Do you think it is possible that I do not feel this feeling while her stomach grows in front of my eyes?"

He continued talking about Başak , "I learned to love Basak in a different way every day''