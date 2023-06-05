Where did Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa go for their honeymoon?

ALBAWABA - Crown Prince of Jordan, Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II married now-Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in a Royal wedding on the first of June.

And now, everyone is wondering where the happy couple is spending their honeymoon since no confirmation has been made.

There are many speculations about where Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa went for their romantic holiday, it might be possible that they went the same route the King and Queen of Jordan took for their honeymoon.

According to Jordanian.Royals.Tumblr, a source claimed that King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah went to San Francisco via London. Then they continued to Hawaii, Tahiti Bora Bora, and East Coast (New York and Washington D.C.)

It is also a possibility that the newlyweds made a trip to the United States, either Washington or New York, to have their honeymoon there, as they both completed their studies in the States

Paris, the romantic city of France might also be a destination for the royal couple, as Europe in general might be the choice for their romantic getaway.

No details have been shared regarding their honeymoon trip, as all that is being claimed are just speculations