Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Royal Decree bestows Rajwa Al-Hussein title of princess

Royal Decree bestows Rajwa Al-Hussein title of princess

Published June 1st, 2023 - 03:50 GMT
A royal will was issued to bestow upon Miss Rajwa bint Khaled Al-Saif the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. This came after her marriage to His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince.
Breaking news template/ ALBAWABA

ALBAWABA - A royal will was issued to bestow upon Miss Rajwa bint Khaled Al-Saif the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, according to the Royal Hashemite Court. This came after her marriage to His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince.

In the presence of His Majesty the Hashemite King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, to Princess Rajwa, took place on Thursday.

Tags:JordanAmmanCrown Prince AlhusseinRajwa Al SaifPrincess Rajwa Al-HusseinKing Abdullah II

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...