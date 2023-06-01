Royal Decree bestows Rajwa Al-Hussein title of princess

ALBAWABA - A royal will was issued to bestow upon Miss Rajwa bint Khaled Al-Saif the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, according to the Royal Hashemite Court. This came after her marriage to His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince.

In the presence of His Majesty the Hashemite King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, to Princess Rajwa, took place on Thursday.