Where Is Your Abaya? Dina Elsherbiny Heavily Criticized for Showing Cleavage and Flesh in Saudi Arabia (Video)

Egyptian actress Dina Elsherbiny stirred a storm of controversy in Saudi Arabia over her revealing dress. She appeared with Egyptian superstar Amr Diab at an awards ceremony organized by the Entertainment Authority during #RiyadhSeason.





Social media users launched a stinging attack on both Amr Diab and Dina Elsherbiny, who appeared at the concert together, where Saudis described Elsherbiny's clothes as "indecent." Many demanded that she be subjected to financial penalties for appearing in clothes that defy public standards.

Dina wore an LBD that showed her cleavage and social networking sites saw angry reactions to Elsherbiny's revealing outfit accusing her of not having any sense or understanding that appropriate attire must be worn in the right place and time.

Some stressed that Dina's appearance in this manner is distasteful to the public. They demanded that counselor Turki Al-Sheikh prevent her from entering the kingdom, in fear that her actions will set a precedent in Saudi Arabia that would make everything permissible, even wearing bikinis, as they put it.