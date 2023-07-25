ALBWABA - Michael Jackson was the most successful personality in the music industry around the world.

However, Michael Jackson's success began deteriorating with the beginning of sexual abuse allegations and pedophilia.

No evidence was ever found, and court cases were dismissed multiple times due to the lack of evidence.

Still many believed Michael Jackson was guilty, despite his denying the news, while others stood by his side, even know almost 14 years after his death.

So who believes Michael Jackson is innocent?

Macauley Culkin

In 2005, Macauley Culkin defended Michael Jackson at the pop star's molestation trial. He called the allegations against Jackson "absolutely ridiculous." Culkin met Jackson in the early 1990s. pic.twitter.com/Yr7jLYiA2f — Reccy ✨🌠 (@reccyxray) March 12, 2023

Macauley Culkin was a close friend of Jackson, and the former child actor said that he never experienced inappropriate behavior from the singer as many claimed. During one of Jackson's trials, Culkin shared: "I’ve never seen him do anything improper with anybody.”

Kanye West

Kanye West Says Michael Jackson, R. Kelly & Bill Cosby Were Taken Down By "White Media" https://t.co/SMCA9mt40Z pic.twitter.com/SdKR4oQFCV — PaperChaserDotCom (@PaperChaserBlog) September 16, 2020

Kanye West urged the world to love Michael's iconic hits because the accusations are nothing new against the pop legend. He said: "They are just going to pull up full documentaries on 'him and then they're gonna come with the Michael documentary. We can enjoy all the music all we want."

Ne-yo

Ne-Yo shared that he believes the scandal surrounding the late king of pop should not affect people's love for his music, he shared: "It’s not about the controversy, It’s not about the trial. It’s not about his death. It’s about celebrating his life. It’s about celebrating his music."

American singer-songwriter Stephanie Mills wrote on her Instagram: "My sweet Michael Jackson was a kind compassionate loving person who never said an unkind thing about anyone. Leave him alone! This documentary is about nothing but money. The man is dead let him rest. I love Michael. Ms. Winfrey why, why, would you continue to defame Mr. Jackson’s name."

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan defends Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/2NkpVLQ9Ym — Ramya 🇮🇳 #Bhakt (@DelightfulVisi1) October 16, 2019

British talk show host Piers Morgan took to Twitter to share his idea over Jackson's allegations, he wrote: "Interesting to see so many journalists on here accept everything in #LeavingNeverland is true, without applying any questioning eye. The two accusers have changed their story multiple times and are suing Jackson’s estate for hundreds of millions. At least be challenging, surely?"

Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson (2001) pic.twitter.com/QBD7bQTA6V — Gio | fan account (@MJCaptainEO_) September 23, 2022

Jackson's daughter, Paris urged people to calm down and tweeted: " y'all take my life more seriously than I do. Calm yo t*tties."

She added: "I didn’t mean to offend by expressing that t*tties should be calm, I know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up. But reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also.... it feels better to mellow out.”

LL Cool J

Michael Jackson and LL Cool J pic.twitter.com/JVfYmtpnlK — Joce (@FunkyJoce) April 3, 2023

The Hip-Hop star said: "I'm a fan. I support him a hundred zillion percent. Until I see evidence, I'm not going to be convinced. I'm not going to be brainwashed."

Alicia Keys

" Im upset at the way hes being treated in the media. I think they're really trying to slander his name and thats unfair for the way he's contributed to the american culture since he was born. I think he deserves much more than that"

- Alicia Keys about Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/ty4rkZJmp1 — Yvonne Welz 🌹 (@Cohiba42794785) June 23, 2021

The singer defended Michael and said: "I'm upset at the way he's being treated in the media. I think they're really trying to slander his name, and I really think that's unfair for the way that he's contributed to the American culture since the day he was born. I think he deserves much more than that. This is someone's life, and I don't think he should be reduced to a joke. He's far more than that."

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg on Michael Jackson 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AzIJn4Ytok — 🔥 Desi Queen Oshun Ceo of Thriller & Zaddy (@ZhenjiBianshi) April 27, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg shared: "This guy... sex is not part of his world, this is my opinion. I never believed that sex was a part of Michael's world. To him, hurting a child... he would rather hurt an adult if he was going to hurt somebody, he would never hurt a child."