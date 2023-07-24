Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse timeline

ALBAWABA - The Late King of Pop went through a quarter-century of sexual abuse allegations.

Michael Jackson passed away at his home in Los Angeles on June 25, as a result of propofol intoxication, he was 50 years old.

Jackson was one of the most influential and known artists in history, but things started taking a rough turn for the pop star when he was accused of sexually assaulting children.

Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Timeline

________1986

In December of 1986, James Safechuck, also known as Jimmy was cast to star next to Michael Jackson for a Pepsi commercial.

Source: Twitter

Jackson befriended Jimmy and allegedly showered him with gifts, the most important gift of all was the famous "Thriller" jacket, and per Safechuck's family, the singer flew multiple times to visit the boy and his family.

________1993

In August 1993, the LAPD investigated Jackson after claims have been made that Jackson molested a 13-year-old boy.

The police searched Jackson's home, The Neverland Ranch, and managed to seize videotape but found no evidence of any sexual abuse or pedophilia.

1993-2009 Michael Jackson was investigated by hundreds of Police, FBI, District Attorney, but they found nothing bad pic.twitter.com/Lls1RB38Y8 — Keya Morgan (@KeyaMorgan) June 22, 2016

A month later, in September of 1993, the boy's family filed a lawsuit against the King of Pop claiming that Jackson "repeatedly committed sexual battery” on their son and that the singer performed oral sex on the boy.

But Jackson's private investigator, Anthony Pellicano insisted that the family filed the lawsuit as part of an extortion attempt to demand $20 million.

Since Michael was one of the biggest names in history, the allegations landed headlines in media and newspapers, in the singer's defense many young boys who worked with the star came forward to help prove Michael's innocence.

A 10-year-old boy named Wade Robson told CNN about harmless “slumber parties” in Jackson’s bedroom. Another boy, James Safechuck, who had appeared with Jackson in a Pepsi commercial, also defended the star.

Dec. 20, 1993, The police went to Michael's ranch, Neverland, and performed a strip search on the singer to get description of his private parts to compare the liability of details given by the accuser.

michael talking about how the police didn’t find anything in neverland #JusticeforMJ pic.twitter.com/d0aq14iXSf — s. 🤍 (@dancinwthdevils) January 10, 2019

Jackson broke his silence on live television and said: "I am not guilty of these allegations. But if I am guilty of anything, it is of giving all that I have to give to help children all over the world.”

________1994

In the first month of the following year, Jackson settled the case for $23 million and per The New York Times, prosecutors dropped the criminal case after the boy declined to cooperate.

________ 2003

The beginning of 2003 was a rocky time for Jackson, his music career began going downhill after a Martin Bashir-directed documentary was released titled: Living With Michael Jackson.

In the documentary, the Thriller hitmaker opened up about sharing his bedroom with kids who were cancer survivors, whom he let visit his Neverland Ranch.

Jackson insisted that whoever calls the behavior and love for children inappropriate is "ignorant."

The singer believed filming the documentary will clear his name from any allegations, but the exact opposite happened as the movie sparked a criminal investigation, and by the end of 2003, the singer was charged with child molesting, serving alcohol to a minor, and kidnapping, leading him to face 20 years in prison.

________ 2005

The molestation trial began at the beginning of 2005, a 14-year-old boy who appeared in Bashir's documentary testified that the singer masturbated him and that his brother witnessed the abuse.

During the trial, it has been also claimed that Jackson showed the boy and his brother pornography and served them alcohol calling it "Jesus juice."

Several witnesses close to Michael including children, took the stand to deny the news, including Wade Robson who said he had spent the night at Neverland more than 20 times but that Jackson had never molested him.

Jackson was found not guilty of all charges on June 13, 2005.

________ 2013

Jackson died in 2009, and four years after his passing, Robson, the boy who denied any sexual abuse allegations sued Michael's estate claiming that the singer molested him for seven years.

Robson claimed he was brainwashed by Jackson so he would deny the news.

Wade Robson’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson estate thrown out of court! pic.twitter.com/xp1TbkISwx — Mj fan account (@mjfans4eva) April 27, 2021

Robson’s case was later thrown out by a judge.

________ 2014

A year later in 2014, Safechuck said that Jackson sexually abused him hundreds of times but his case was also dismissed.