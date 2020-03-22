Who Will Get Daniel Craig's $145 Million Fortune ?

The 52-year-old James Bond actor insists "inheritance is distasteful" and vowed to give away his fortune rather than pass it on to his daughter Ella, 28 - with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, 51 - or his two-year-old child with current spouse Rachel Weisz, 50.



Speaking to Saga magazine, he said: "I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go."



The 'Knives Out' star also admitted that he is quite an emotional person who "can cry at anything".



Daniel explained: "I'm as emotional as anyone and I can cry at anything. Normal stuff, like kindness. A good commercial can get me going if I'm in the mood."



Daniel recently admitted that he isn't worried about leaving his role as Bond, but did suggest that if he had left after 2015's 'Spectre', as he originally planned, he wouldn't have felt as comfortable with his decision.



He said: "I'm really ... I'm OK. I don't think I would have been if I'd done the last film and that had been it. But this, I'm like ... Let's go. Let's get on with it. I'm fine."



Daniel also suggests that he is capable of playing "anything" after Bond, despite some of his predecessors such as Sir Roger Moore being typecast.



He said: "I'm pretty sure I can play just about anything. Yeah. I'm pretty sure I can, or at least I can make a f**ing good fist of it."