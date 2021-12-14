Who Is Maria Giovanna Adamo Who Can Yaman Is Rumored to Be Dating?

She is a model, she is a brunette and she is practically anonymous. And despite her young age, she could have dazzled the world's most desired Turk.

Love is not always for life, and the best example is Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta. The actor and the journalist were about to seal the deal when Can asked Diletta to marry him just a few months after getting to know each other, but the reality was that, although they were very much in love, theirs was so fast that it was not going anywhere.

Last summer, they decided to go their separate ways after making us envious with their mega vacations or the gifts they gave each other because the incompatibility of their very busy schedules made it so hard to navigate that relationship in which they had put so much effort.

Now, however, there seems to be someone new in the heart of Can Yaman, who among all the work projects that he has in hand could have decided to bet again on love with a new young woman.

According to several media outlets, the name of the new mistress is Maria Giovanna Adamo, a 25-year-old Italian brunette and a model by profession, although quite anonymous.

And why did we come to know about her? Well, because it was Can Yaman's own father who, in a string of photos that he published on Instagram for his son's birthday, published several images of him with very dear people, and the model appeared among them with Can, which makes it the first photo of both.

The Italian magazine 'Chi' got down to investigate the nature of the relationship between Can and Maira and they confirmed that between the two there could be something more than a friendship, and not only that: it is that Maria Giovanna would already be in the actor's most private circle.

At the moment, neither of them has wanted to say anything, Maria Giovanna even has decided to make her Instagram private as she already has about 11,000 followers, so it seems that the girl still wants to keep some privacy.

As for Diletta, at the moment no new partner is known, and it is that just a few weeks ago, shortly after the news of the breakup was known, she herself wanted to speak openly about it, even going so far as to say that she was still caught up with Can: "I think I'm still in love. I don't know what will happen in the future. Love is unpredictable and even life is unpredictable," she pointed out, but it seems that reconciliation is getting further and further away.