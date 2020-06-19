Why Did Film Bosses Try to Make Rebel Wilson Gain Weight?

Rebel Wilson has claimed she was "paid a lot of money" to stay "bigger".

The 40-year-old actress is known for her curvy figure, and after deciding to embark on a healthy eating journey, she has now revealed film executives used to pay her to keep her fuller frame because it accentuated her comedic roles.

Rebel - who is best known for her role as Fat Amy in the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise - said: "Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I've been naming my years now, and, that's kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.

"I always thought that I may be psychic and I always felt this year I wasn't really going to work much.

"I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it. This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.



"It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit."

The 'LOL: Last One Laughing' star has been trying "a lot of different things" in a bid to be more healthy, and is considering documenting her journey in a book in order to help others.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she added: "So now I'm just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it's, it's cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

"There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy."

Meanwhile, Rebel recently revealed she's on a mission to achieve her goal weight of 165 lbs. by the end of this year, as she shared a motivational message with everyone who has been struggling with their "progress" during the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote on social media: "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way.

"What are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's (165 pounds) and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!

"Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard. (sic)"