Why Does Chrissy Teigen Receive a Lot of Criticism?

Chrissy Teigen receives "a lot of criticism" about the food she feeds her children.



The 34-year-old model - who has kids Luna, three, and Miles, 21 months, with husband John Legend - has revealed she often receives critical messages via social media from vegans and vegetarians about what she feeds her children.



She told the 'Today' show: "Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism.



"Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we're forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."



Chrissy also receives criticism in relation to things like car safety and their TV-watching habits.

She shared: "If they get a glimpse of the car seat, there is a lot of buckle talk.



"Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television."



Chrissy freely admits to putting herself under pressure in regards to her parenting skills.



However, the model has now become more philosophical about the everyday stresses of motherhood, saying she's learned she "can't take anything personally".



Chrissy - who has been married to the Grammy-winning musician since 2013 - explained: "When Luna was a little baby, I would get so sad.



"I remember being bummed out because I felt like she didn't love me as much as she loved John. It was the dumbest silliest thing to worry about.



"Now, when Miles pulls away from me, I'm not taking it the same way. I know how strong Luna and my bond is, and I know Miles and I will be there too. You can't take anything personally."