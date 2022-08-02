Video: Will Smith Attends A Moroccan Wedding

Written by Lara Elayan

Will Smith recently went to Morocco to attend Adel Al-Arabi's wedding also known as the movie director of ''Bad Boys For Life''.

Will acted in that movie and since it was directed by Adel Al-Arabi, he also cooperated with Bilal Falah in return where they made $426 million.

The wedding took place in Tangier in the presence of the newlyweds’ family.

Will went to the wedding hours after he apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars 2022.

Adel Al-Arabi posted pictures on Instagram and captioned it with “Shokran brother Will for coming to our magical Moroccan wedding, we so blessed to have you as our guest of honor.''

'' I'm sorry'' Will said to Chris after slapping him at the Oscars 2022.

In return Chris texted him '' I contacted Chris (Rock) and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk, and when he is he will contact me.''

The star of '' Bad Boys For Life'' answered ''I’m sorry. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here anytime you want to talk''

He also added '' I want to apologize to Chris’ mom. Didn’t realize, didn’t think how many people I was gonna hurt in that moment, I want to apologize to Chris’ family, especially Tony Rock. We had a great relationship''.