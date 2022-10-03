Will Zac Efron be The Next Marvel Star?

Zac Efron has insisted Marvel bosses should give him a call over rumors linking him to the role of X-Men superhero Wolverine.



The role of Wolverine has been played by Hugh Jackman since 2000 with the actor playing him in a series of 'X-Men' films as well as several stand-alone offerings and he's reprising the role once again for a part in the upcoming movie 'Deadpool 3' - but there have been rumors suggesting a new actor could take on the role when Wolverine and the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Zac was asked about suggestions he could be the next Wolverine during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and he said: "Really? Wow, they could just call me. I think Hugh's still doing that pretty well, I got to give it to Hugh."



The present then pressed further pointing out Zac - who appeared onscreen with Jackman in 'The Greatest Showman' - knows the actor already and Zac added: "I guess I had my foot in the door on that one, I should go talk to him."



The 'High School Musical star then joked he'd need to grow a full beard like Fallon's and the host offered to shave it off and give it to him to save him some time.



Zac was previously rumored to have been shortlisted to play the Marvel character, Adam Warlock before the part was given to Will Poulter, while he was also linked to the role of The Human Torch in a 'Fantastic Four movie.