Work it! Jennifer Lopez Quickly Lost Her Christmas Food Baby

Jennifer wore a tight black tank top with plunging neckline along with grey leggings in the clip. (Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez showed her fit figure on Tuesday on social media during a workout.

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories and posted a video of her at a yoga session.

Jennifer wore a tight black tank top with plunging neckline along with grey leggings in the clip.

Yoga session: Jennifer Lopez took to social media on Tuesday to share a video clip of her yoga workout

She had her dark brown hair tied up in a high bun while recording with her cell iPhone.

A yoga mat, towel and bottle of water were on the ground behind her.

Jennifer tagged the clip with the hashtgag 'yogastrong' for her 71 million followers on Instagram.

The singer and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, celebrated their first Christmas together clad in pajamas with her nine-year-old twins Emme and Max.

J-Lo shared candid shots on Instagram of herself getting cozy with Alex, her children and extended family in Miami.

She shared a photo of herself resting her head on Emme and captioned it: 'Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones...

'Sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️#lovepost #pajamajammyjam'.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

The Shades of Blue actress earlier shared a number of cute photos with her sports star beau which she captioned with: '#him'.

In another shot, she showcased her Christmas style in a black 'Love' emblazoned sweater which she teamed with a pair of baggy denims and white trainers.

She slicked her glossy locks into a sleek top knot which accentuated her oversized gold hoops and vibrant red lip.

Documenting their first Christmas together, Jennifer later shared a sweet photo of A-Rod receiving a gift from her daughter Emme - who she welcomed with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

It comes after Alex posted photos earlier in the day and was seen makeup free and in her pajamas as she leaned on the former baseball player while in the living room of a Miami home.

Rodriguez captioned the image: 'To all of our family, friends, and amazing fans and supporters, have a happy, healthy and safe holiday. Merry Christmas to all of you!'

Her sister Lynda Lopez also shared a similar photo, this one showing off Jennifer's left hand.

Though several media outlets speculated she would be getting engaged on Christmas, the Amor Amor Amor singer's left hand was naked.

People claimed last week she and A-Rod are 'definitely' on the right course for marriage, and their children are even keen for them to tie the knot.

'All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,' she said.

'There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.'

The singer and the former New York Yankees player are said to be 'looking forward' to their future together, the magazine claims.

The former sportsman has two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, nine, with his ex wife Cynthia Curtis.

Jennifer has two kids with her musician ex husband Marc Anthony, nine-year-old twins Emme and Max.

People reports the actress feels he is 'her true soulmate' and that she 'can't believe how happy she is' with the retired baseball player. MailOnline have contacted both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's reps for comment.

Jennifer has made no secret of how happy she is with Alex. Speaking to HOLA! USA in September, Jennifer said of the romance: 'I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time - I don't know - maybe ever.

'And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better.

'We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love' she added, 'Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy.

'So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!'

Calling this period of her life 'a golden era', she added: 'I am shining brighter than I ever have - that I’m better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner.'

Jennifer was married to ex-husband Marc Anthony, 49, from 2004 to 2014. The star was previously engaged to Ben Affleck, 45, for two years from 2002 to 2004, earning them the tabloid nickname Bennifer.

Jennifer was also formerly married to waiter Ojani Noa for just over a year in 1997, and to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Alex was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008.

On Thursday the 48-year-old Shades Of Blue actress shared a Snapchat clip in front of an enormous Christmas tree.

Jennifer wore one of her signature looks - a red plaid shirt with ripped jeans and construction boots - as she looked at her tree.

The star seems to be at one of her suburban homes, possibly on Long Island, as a swimming pool can be see outside the window.

The former Fly Girl dancer added Happy Holidays and a photo of packages on the clip.

The tree must be 12 feet tall as she stands next to it, looking up at the white lights and red decorations.

Underneath there are dozens of gifts.

That same day TMZ claimed the former New York Yankees baseball player has bought an impressive $40m private jet that can seat 14 and fly internationally.

The new plane can fly easily internationally and has room for 14, which means it's perfrct for J-Lo and her two kids Max and Emme as well as his two daughters.

Before this Gulfstream, he owned a LearJet 60.