X Factor Contestant Dupé Releases New Single 'Now I’m Done'

Raised in foster care, R&B artist Dupé releases a new single that features an intimate story of love, passion, and abrupt heartbreak.

Dupé is originally from Nigeria, she relocated to London when she was just 9 years old, and later on in the future, the singer passed all 4 initial rounds of X Factor before giving up just before the live auditions to focus on recording.

The artist's who grew up in a toxic family was first put into the foster care system when she was 12 years old.

She went on to bounce between three separate homes. Dupé was moved to a dismal and unsafe environment, sending her to a dark and hopeless place where a warm home was all but a distant memory.

Finding a retreat in the music room at her local school, she eventually found her happy ending when social services finally found a suitable foster home with caring parents, giving back control of her life, and support and freedom to pursue her true calling in singing and songwriting.

Dupé found strength and courage to face her troubles by listening to the likes of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

And at the age of 16, the Nigerian rising star started her own hair business to fund her early career before eventually making it to London's professional studios. Never letting go of her dream and the beautiful vision of what she could become.

Aside from her deep love for Soul, R&B and classic Pop influences, Dupé’s contemporary influences include the likes of Kehlani, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. With a musical debut as powerful as ‘Now I’m Done’, follow Dupé’s socials for more music and future updates.