Yıldız Tilbe: The Underwear Joke on Stage and İzzet Yıldızhan Criticizing Her Anti-Vax Comments

It has been announced in Turkey that as of September 6, it will be mandatory for people who attend concerts and events to be vaccinated or have PCR test. Otherwise unvaccinated or untested people will not be admitted to public areas.

In response, Turkish singer Yıldız Tilbe, 55, reacted on Twitter and stated that she would not be vaccinated and would not have a PCR test. But how will the Turkish singer throw concerts then?

Tilbe wrote on Twitter:

'Why would I have a vaccine that doesn't protect? Am I going to have a PCR test on the way to my concert? I will not be vaccinated, nor will I be in PCR. If I die, I will die, if I stay, I will die again one day!'

Korumayan bi aşıyı niye olayım , kanıtlanmamış , üretenlerin bile sorumluluğunu almadığı, bişey olursa sorumlu değiliz dediği bi aşıyı niye vurulayım, 4 aşı korumuyosa 44 aşımı vurulucak , ne oluyoruz — Yıldız Tilbe (@YildizzTilbee) August 19, 2021

After these fiery statements, the cancellation of Yıldız Tilbe's concerts in September was brought to the agenda. With September approaching, one of the most discussed topics on social media is how much Yıldız Tilbe would resist the vaccine and PCR test.

İzzet Yıldızhan Reacts to Yıldız Tilbe Anti-Vax Statements

A few days ago, Turkish singer İzzet Yıldızhan took the stage at the wedding of businessman Nur Saruhanoğulları, which took place in Sarıyer Bahar Country.

Emphasizing the importance of the vaccine, the artist said:

'I've been vaccinated for three doses. Let the fourth come, I'll take it too. 99% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated,'

'Yıldız is the madman of our family. She has a heart like a cotton, but what she says about vaccines should not be taken into account. All the scientists get it wrong, but Yıldız get it right? I love her, but I don't agree with that.'

Yıldız Tilbe Underwear Joke on Stage

Yıldız Tilbe, one of the artists who shape Turkey's music with her compositions and songs, has met with her fans at Bodrum Antique Theater BtcTurk PRO stage organized by Kerkisolfej on August 28th.

Tilbe left her mark on the night with her sincere sense of humor and energy.

Yıldız, who appeared in front of her fans in a sparkly dress, said: 'It's a dress I bought five years ago, I thought I'd wear it today,'

Then, she made her fans laugh by saying: 'I'm just afraid that it will fall off me at any moment, but don't be afraid, I have my underwear on.'