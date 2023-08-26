Yalı Çapkını season 2: Leaks and the first picture of Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir

ALBAWABA - Stars of the Turkish series Yalı Çapkını (translated to: Kingfisher) have returned to filming season two of the show yesterday, August 25.

Leading actors Afra Saraçoğlu, who plays Seyran, and Mert Ramazan Demir, who plays Ferit, have officially announced the return of season 2 by posting the first picture from the shooting location on the official series account on Instagram @yalicapkiniresmi.

Yalı Çapkını season one recap

On social media, a number of pages have leaked Ferit's fate after he was shot by Tarık, played by Baran Bölükbasi, in the last episode of season one.

In the details, in the end of the last episode, Halis Aga (played by Çetin Tekindor) suffers a heart attack, and Kazım Ağa (played by Diren Polatogullari) was stabbed by his wife.

As for the most prominent event that ended the first season, it was when Ferit was shot by Tarık after he tried to escape with Seyran, a development that caused the audience to worry that Ferit's role was over.

Leaks from Yalı Çapkını season 2

Leaks have indicated that the beginning of the second season will witness Ferit undergoing a serious surgery, and after surviving the operation, he insists to have Seyran as his wife again and to become the lady of the palace.

Viewers were excited to learn that Ferit will remain the star of the show, stressing that Yalı Çapkını will not succeed without his character and partnership with Seyran.

Previously, sources have revealed that Baran Bölükbasi, who plays Tarık, will not be part of the second season, which indicates that Ferit might return to Seyran, and their relationship might face a different set of problems.

Behind the scenes picture of Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir

The official series account on Instagram @yalicapkiniresmi has released the first picture of the show's stars, Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir.

The image was captioned with: "We gave out spoilers yesterday... Photos from the first set of the season have arrived! Let's see who is excited!"