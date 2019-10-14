Yallah Shake it More! Check out Menna Fadali Dancing on Stage with Ragheb Alama

Egyptian actress Menna Fadali dazzled at Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama's concert held on the sidelines of the Ayman Lahmouni fashion show at a major hotel in Cairo.





Menna stepped on the stage while Ragheb performed the song Elli Ba'na Kheser Dala'na (Those Who Sold Us Lost Our Adoration) and put on a belly dance sketch to complement his upbeat performance. She then embraced Ragheb before getting off stage.

Fadali posted a picture on Instagram of her with Ragheb at the ceremony held on Saturday and captioned it: "I love you .. you are always the best .. my love".