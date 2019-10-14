Yallah Shake it More! Check out Menna Fadali Dancing on Stage with Ragheb Alama

  1. Home
Published October 14th, 2019 - 08:53 GMT
Egyptian actress Menna Fadali dazzled at Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama concert (Source: @raghebalama and @manoushafadali Instagram)

Egyptian actress Menna Fadali dazzled at Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama's concert held on the sidelines of the Ayman Lahmouni fashion show at a major hotel in Cairo.


Menna stepped on the stage while Ragheb performed the song Elli Ba'na Kheser Dala'na (Those Who Sold Us Lost Our Adoration) and put on a belly dance sketch to complement his upbeat performance. She then embraced Ragheb before getting off stage.

Fadali posted a picture on Instagram of her with Ragheb at the ceremony held on Saturday and captioned it: "I love you .. you are always the best .. my love".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love u ♥️ always the best habibi @raghebalama

A post shared by 🍒MENNA FADALI (@manoushafadali) on

 

