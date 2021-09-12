Yasmin Abdel Aziz Posts First Message Amid Critical Illness: 'Death Was Near'!

Egyptian actress Yasmin Abdel Aziz has broken her silence for the first time amid the health crisis she has been facing since July.

From Geneva, where she is being treated, Yasmin shared a video montage including pictures from her treatment journey while playing Elissa's music, Hanghani Kaman Wi Kaman (We Will Sing More And More).

The Egyptian star captioned the video: 'My dear audience in Egypt and the Arab world, I miss you very much, thank God I've become well and recovered. Thank God, I want you to rest,'

She added: 'Despite all the hardships I went through in my last crisis, your question and your support were the ones that made it easier for me during all the moments I went through.. It is enough for me to tell you that I really saw death and it was very close,'

Abdel Aziz continued: 'But thanks to God, and thanks to your beautiful, pure prayers, and thanks to your standing beside me with your heart, love and good intention, our Lord answered your prayers, and our Lord honored me, and I passed the ordeal,'

Yasmin Abdel Aziz concluded the message: 'The word thank you is too small for you and your love. I love you very much. It is true that I am unable to return you all the love and all the support I have received from you ... Thanks to our Lord and thanks to my dear audience in Egypt and the Arab world.'

A large number of followers interacted with Yasmin Abdel Aziz's post, especially since it was her first since the illness, and one of the first commentators was her husband, artist Ahmed El-Awady, who left a love heart emoji, pointing that had recently traveled to Switzerland to be next to his wife.