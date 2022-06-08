Yasmine Abdel Aziz's Brother Takes Legal Measures Against Her

After Yasmin Abdel Aziz shared a statement firing back at her brother Wael Abdel Aziz, new developments took place.

Wael Abdel Aziz shared a statement giving by his lawyer Hussam Lutfi in response to the statement shared by his sister Yasmine Abdel Aziz on his Instagram story.

A statement from Wael Abdel Aziz's lawyer said: "My client received a warning letter from his sister's lawyer, artist Yasmine Abdel Aziz, which proves a misinterpretation and a misunderstanding of what my client mentioned in a post to support his sister, with her health and social symptoms."

He added: "Yasmine had written a post, in which she attributed to her brother what he had not done, and with a good conscience corrected what she had done, so she deleted the post, and in the interest of my client not to give the opportunity to fisherman's enthusiasts in troubled waters, he will not take any measures in this regard; For the show that his sister is going through, in order to overcome her crisis and return to her audience and her family.''