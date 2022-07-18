Yasmine Sabri Shares a New Gym Snap

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Yasmine Sabri took to her Twitter account to updater her followers on her workout sessions.

Sabri shared a mirror selfie at the gym during her workouts, where she sported black leggings and a matching sporty tank-top.

''Push yourself'' she captioned the tweet.

And commenting on the picture was Egyptian actress Ayten Amer, she wrote: ''I swear to god we try'', Yasmine was quick to reply: ''Take it easy Ayten''

On another story, Yasmine is currently filming her new movie 'Shughol Esabat' (Gangster's Work), this movie will be Yasmine's first time as a lead actress in a movie in the cinema.

Yasmine's latest works were the series 'Fursa Tanya' (A Second Chance') which was aired during Ramadan of 2020.