Yasmine Sabri Shares a New Gym Snap

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 18th, 2022 - 08:20 GMT
Yasmine Sabri
Yasmine Sabri shares a gym mirror selfie
Yasmine Sabri Makes Sure to Keep Her Slim Waist in Check

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Yasmine Sabri took to her Twitter account to updater her followers on her workout sessions. 

Sabri shared a mirror selfie at the gym during her workouts, where she sported black leggings and a matching sporty tank-top. 

''Push yourself'' she captioned the tweet. 

And commenting on the picture was Egyptian actress Ayten Amer, she wrote: ''I swear to god we try'', Yasmine was quick to reply: ''Take it easy Ayten''

On another story, Yasmine is currently filming her new movie 'Shughol Esabat' (Gangster's Work), this movie will be Yasmine's first time as a lead actress in a movie in the cinema. 

Yasmine's latest works were the series 'Fursa Tanya' (A Second Chance') which was aired during Ramadan of 2020.

 

