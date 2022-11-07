Yasmine Sabry and Abu Hashima spotted together

Yasmine Sabry and Ahmed Abu Hashima, are the talk of the town again!

The pair have been spotted together once again, and it is sparking rumors that they are back together.

This picture comes two months after Yasmine Sabry shared pictures of her from a view of the sea, while Ahmed shared a similar photo in the same location, and that was the first time to the duo's fans thought the pair might have reconciled.

It is noteworthy that Yasmine and Abu Hashima's marriage lasted for two years before they announced their separation last May.