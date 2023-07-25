  1. Home
  Yaz Sarkisi becomes very successful

Yaz Sarkisi becomes very successful

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 25th, 2023 - 07:58 GMT
Yaz Şarkısı stars Nilsu Berfin Aktaş
Yaz Şarkısı stars Nilsu Berfin Aktaş

ALBAWABA - Fans can't hide their excitement over the new summer Turkish series, Yaz Sarkisi.

A new Turkish production, that is titled Yaz Sarkisi was released on July 23, the series presents an intense dose of family fun mixed with drama. 

Yaz Sarkisi airs on Fox Turkey, and since its release, the series got second place in the most interesting and watched series. 

After the screening of the third episode, it received tons of positive reactions, and many fans state how joyful they felt as they watched the series.

Yaz Şarkısı stars Nilsu Berfin Aktaş and Mustafa Mert Koç, the series tells the story of Kenan and Murat, two close friends, who are both interested in music, so they decide to start their own production company. 

However, an attractive woman named Gul comes to the company, and Gul will affect their friendship and business. 

 

